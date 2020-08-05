CLOSE
Diddy’s Son King Combs Injured In Ferrari After Being Hit By Driver Under The Influence

The kid is alright.

Republic Friday's Presents: The Combs Cartel Invasion

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Diddy’s son should be feeling lucky. Christian “King” Combs was driving his red Ferrari when it got smashed into by a man driving a Tesla—who was determined to be under the influence.

Combs seems to be strictly the victim in this incident.

Reports TMZ:

King was involved in a car accident a little after midnight in Bev Hills, when cops say a man in a Tesla speeding down Sunset Blvd. lost control and smashed into King’s red Ferrari.

We’re told Diddy’s son suffered injuries, but was treated at the scene and didn’t need to be taken to the hospital. He’s super lucky, because both cars were totaled.

Law enforcement sources tell us the Tesla driver — who can be seen taking a field sobriety test in the video — was arrested for DUI.

So, King Combs is 22 and pushing a Ferrari? That bag for that Dolce & Gabbana ad campaign a couple of years back must have been quite heavy. Or, his pops is just that generous.

King Combs dropped a single and video for a track called “Surf” last year featuring Yung Miami, Tee Grizzley and AZChike

Check out video from the scene of the car accident below.

Diddy’s Son King Combs Injured In Ferrari After Being Hit By Driver Under The Influence  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

