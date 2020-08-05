CLOSE
Takeoff Sued By Woman Who Alleges He Sexually Assaulted Her In June

Hawks vs Nets After Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Takeoff has been sued by a woman who claims the Migos rapped raped her at a Los Angeles party earlier this year, according to TMZ.

According to the complaint, the woman says Takeoff made her uncomfortable at a L.A. party in June before he raped her in the bedroom of the person who invited her to the party. She’s suing for sexual battery, assault, emotional distress and is seeking damages.

She alleges that Takeoff stared at her while at the party, making her uncomfortable before later offering her weed. She refused. Later on in the night, she went upstairs with the man who invited her to the party when Takeoff saw her and got upset. Takeoff and the man who she was accompanying got into an argument and the man told her to go to the bedroom to wait.

Takeoff then entered the room, touched her butt and after she claimed she refused his advances, the “Walk It Talk It” rapper flipped her face-down, pulled down her clothing and sexually assaulted her. The woman eventually went to a nearby hospital where she claims hospital staff observed physical evidence of rape and administered a rape kit.

