Ta-Nehisi Coates Tapped As Guest Editor for ‘Vanity Fair’ September Issue

With one of the most prolific writers in the culture at the helm, this issue will be a collectors item for 2020.

Source: CAMBRIDGE, MA – NOVEMBER 11: Author Ta-Nehisi Coates speaks at the Harvard University John F. Kennedy School of Government John F. Kennedy Jr. Forum Institute of Politics moderated by Harvard Professor Bruce Western on November 11, 2015 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images,) Uploaded By Godpseed

Ta-Nehisi Coates has been working on some things and we’re excited about it.

The best selling author will serve as guest editor for the September issue of Vanity Fair. In partnership with the magazine’s editor in chief Radhika Jones, the issue will explore art, activism, and power in 21st century America.  

“I’m honored to be partnering with Radhika and the entire Vanity Fair staff on this project,” said Coates in a statement from Vanity Fair. “Equally, I’m humbled that so many of this country’s best writers and artists have agreed to participate. The moment is too big for any one of us to address alone.” 

The issue will feature contributions from some of the top writers, artists, and photographers in the industry including Otis Kwame Kye Quaicoe, Bomani Jones, and Ava DuVernay. 

 

Coates is no stranger to using his lethal pen to critique American culture. He’s gathered a white student for using the n-word, called out Ye for being a Trump sympathizer, and beautifully flamed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his stance against reparations.   Hence, our excitement for this issue.

The announcement comes on the heels of his partnership with HBO for the stage adaptation of his nonfiction book Between the World and Me hitting television screens sometime this fall. Read more about that here.

Catch Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Vanity Fair issue at newsstands on September 1. 

Ta-Nehisi Coates Tapped As Guest Editor for ‘Vanity Fair’ September Issue  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

