Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: Black Children Are 3 Times Likely To Be Exposed To COVID-19 [VIDEO]

The CDC of poison control has put out a statement urging people to not drink hand sanitizer.  Officials are saying that there has been a spike in deaths and poisoning numbers.

Studies are showing that Black children are three times likely to be exposed to COVID-19.

Donald Trump and the government are trying so hard to make things confusing with voting and stimulus packages.

Listen for more on today’s front-page news. 

Front Page News: Black Children Are 3 Times Likely To Be Exposed To COVID-19 [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

