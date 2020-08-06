CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Hot Spot: Migos Rapper Takeoff Accused Of Rape & Prayers To King Combs [WATCH]

As if we believe anything he says, Donald Trump denies helping Kanye West to get on the presidential ballot.  He says he’s clueless about any republican efforts…sure you don’t.

Migos rapper Takeoff is being accused of rape and is facing a lawsuit.  The woman claims that Takeoff raped her at a party in L.A.  He has not spoken out.

Prayers to Christian Combs aka King Combs who was hit in a drunk driving accident.

Juelz Santana is free from prison early due to the coronavirus pandemic.  

Hot Spot: Migos Rapper Takeoff Accused Of Rape & Prayers To King Combs [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

