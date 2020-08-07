CLOSE
Cardi B Drops “WAP” Video ft. Megan Thee Stallion, & Colonizer Cameo By Kylie Jenner & More

Cover the kids' ears...

"WAP" video

Source: Atlantic / Youtube

As promised, Cardi B dropped the video for “WAP,” her new single featuring Megan Thee Stallion. If you care, the clip also features a cameo from Kylie Jenner.

The clean/video version here has the ladies talking about “Wet as gushy” on the hool while the dirty version surely says “Wet as p*ssy.” So if you’re looking the NSFW version with the X-rated bars, right here…

The song’s production, which will bring a smile to fans of New Jersey House Music, is handled by  Ayo n Keyz.

As for the video, and seriously, who asked for a Kylie Jenner cameo? Besides Kim Kardashian’s sister, other cameos in the clio include Rosalía, Mulatto, Normani, Rubi Rose, and Suki Hana. There’s definitely going to some remixes aren’t there?

Also, we’re going to guess those pasties that Bardi is seen rocking will be selling out shortly. While Megan came with the robust bars, Cardi may have the slight edge when it comes to the raunchy one-liners. Predicting this joint will be a strip club anthem (socially distanced, right) is the safest of best.

Cardi’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, dropped way back in 2018. Watch the Colin Tilley-directed video for “WAP” below.

