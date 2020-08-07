‘Candyman’ Director Nia DaCosta Tapped For ‘Captain Marvel 2’

Marvel Studios knows how to shake the room because their latest news has induced a praise dance across social media. Nia DaCosta will direct the highly anticipated Captian Marvel 2, making her the first Black woman to direct a film for the studio.

News first broke about the sequel in January before the coronavirus pandemic halted the film industry. At the time, production had started and Disney+ WandaVision writer Megan McDonnell joined on the project. Details were slim pickings beyond that point, but this new addition from Vulture is a pleasant surprise to fans.

Captain Marvel grossed over $1 billion worldwide to date, which means the sequel stands to match that, or more, once the film is released to the masses. As for the budget, Marvel doesn’t cut corners with their projects. Believe that. The film is rumored for a 2022 release alongside Black Panther 2, but those dates most likely shifted due to COVID-19. We got prayer hands for those dates to stick, though.

Since breaking into the industry with her directorial debut of Little Woods, her critically acclaimed indie film released in 2017, DeCosta’s talent quickly earned notoriety within the film industry. It’s why Jordan Peele tapped her as co-writer and director for the reboot of Candyman. Even though the official trailer packed serious heat, it was her alluring paper puppet show that set the tone of how we’re to view the classic story. Definitely watch it before the film hits screens in October of 2020.

There’s also a connection between McDonnell and DaCosta. Ready for this? Monica Rambeau, the adult lead character in WandaVision is played by Teyonah Parris. Parris is a familiar face who’s appeared in “Dear White People,” “Survivor’s Remorse,” If Beale Street Could Talk, DeCosta’s breakout film Little Woods, and the upcoming thriller Candyman. We’re not implying Parris will be in the Marvel flick, but we’re just noticing a pattern here. Stay woke.

