Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Lala Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Carmelo Anthony [WATCH]

Lala Anthony graced the cover of Essence magazine and she opened up about many different topics like climbing in her career and co-parenting with Carmelo Anthony.

She discussed that she and her husband have put aside their differences to raise their 13-year-old son Kiyan together.  The show discusses how their families co-parented and when is the perfect time to tell a child about their biological parents.

Lala Anthony has not been playing any games with this social distancing! The Anthony's have been doing a great job practicing social distance and having fun as well. Lala chose to bring the all white out and show us hows she's living while striking a sexy pose. Although we all cannot go outside (unless it is urgent) that didn't stop Lala from celebrating her niece's birthday via FaceTime! Check out a recap of Lala's quarantine lifestyle.

Gary’s Tea: Lala Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Carmelo Anthony [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close