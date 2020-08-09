CLOSE
Fivio Foreign Involved In Atlanta Shooting, Allegedly

Details are scarce, but the Brooklyn rapper is okay.

Fivio Foreign

Source: @fivioforeign_8fs / Instagram

Fivio Foreign is one of the stars of the Brooklyn Drill music scene, but he may have gotten into an altercation while out of state. Reportedly, the “Big Drip” rapper was involved in a shooting at an Atlanta club.

The details are scarce, but Fivio was allegedly involved in a shooting outside of Club Elleven45 in Atlanta on Saturday night. Footage of the rapper’s car with its window shot out made it online.

Although the Twitter rumor mill initially thought Fivio had been shot, a number of people quickly noted getting confirmation that he was actually okay.

Foreign was reportedly on the way to Club Elleven45 to perform. However, the window getting blasted out quickly put an end to that part of the night’s schedule.

This story is developing.

Fivio Foreign Involved In Atlanta Shooting, Allegedly  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

