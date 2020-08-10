CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel Jacobs

Angela Simmons is back in the dating game and has a new boo. She unveiled the mystery man on Instagram and everyone is wondering who he is.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

View this post on Instagram

♥️TKO🥊

A post shared by Angela Simmons (@angelasimmons) on

 

His name is Daniel Jacobs and he is a boxer from Brooklyn, according to boxing records. The stats say that he has been boxing since 2007 and has fought 39 fights. The 33-year-old goes by the alias Miracle Man because he was able to overcome a major obstacle. He was diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer called osteosarcoma in 2011 and couldn’t walk for some time, Premier Boxing Champions stated. He had a tumor on his spine that left him paralyzed. Jacobs was able to recover after 19 months and became the first cancer survivor to win a boxing title.

“They told me I would never box or walk again,” he told the New York Daily News. “I proved everyone wrong.”

SEE ALSO: It’s On: Mike Tyson And Former Champion Roy Jones, Jr. To Fight In September

In May, Simmons said she was looking for love and it looks like she found it.

“I want to date. I’m open to it,” she told Page Six. “The guy would have to have certain qualities. He has to definitely be a family man, God-fearing, funny, established, it’s a long list. My son will definitely have to give his approval. I don’t want anybody around my son if he doesn’t like him, absolutely.”

View this post on Instagram

Wedding vibes tonight with her

A post shared by Daniel Jacobs (@danieljacobstko) on

 

Her ex-fiance and the father of her son, Sutton Tennyson, was shot 13 times in 2018. Michael Williams, 44, turned himself in for Tennyson’s murder and was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and murder according to 11 Alive.

Jacobs also has a son as well.

View this post on Instagram

My heart ❤️ #staysafeeveryone

A post shared by Daniel Jacobs (@danieljacobstko) on

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

DON’T MISS…

Angela Simmons Ex-Fiancé Killed In His Home

Could Angela Simmons Be The Next Big Skincare Mogul?

Sonshine: 11 Photos Of Angela Simmons’ Baby Boy, SJ, Lighting Up Instagram

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel Jacobs  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close