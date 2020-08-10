CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Simon Cowell Breaks His Back While Testing Electric Motorcycle

Simon Cowell at arrivals for America&apos;s G...

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

An “America’s Got Talent” judge is hospitalized after a freak accident.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Simon Cowell, 60, broke his back Saturday while testing out his new electric bicycle. A rep for the television personality released a statement saying that Cowell “broke his back in several places” while trying out his in Malibu.

“Simon had a fall from his bike on Saturday afternoon whilst testing his new electric bike in the courtyard at his house in Malibu with his family,” a spokesperson for Cowell told THR. “He hurt his back and was taken to the hospital. He’s doing fine, he’s under observation and is in the best possible hands.”

In follow-up correspondence, the spokesperson told THR, “Simon has broken his back and will be having surgery this evening.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This isn’t the first time Cowell has been injured at home. Back in 2017, the “American Idol” judge was hospitalized after an “embarrassing” fall down the stairs. According to Cowell, he fainted after he was overly tired and ended up at the bottom of the staircase.

“I’m OK now. In a way, it was a wake-up call. It wasn’t the end of the world – but a bit embarrassing,” Cowell told UK’s The Sun. “If I’m honest with you, I was probably over-tired. I feel better this year than I do this time last year.”

 

Get well soon!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Simon Cowell Breaks His Back While Testing Electric Motorcycle  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close