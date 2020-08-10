CLOSE
Big 10 Cancels 2020 Football Season Due to COVID-19 Concerns

The BIG 10 has officially voted to cancel the 2020 football season for the conference due to concerns of COVID-19.   The Detroit Free Press broke the news that The presidents voted ended with a, 12-2, Sunday putting a stop the 2020 season.  The only two schools in the conference that voted in favor of having the season were Iowa and Nebraska.

This decision came only two days after the Mid-American Conference announced the cancelation of their season.  The Big 10 is the first of the Power Five conference to make this unprecedented move.

According to ESPN, the Big Ten presidents were ready to cancel the conference’s fall sports season but wanted to see what the other conference at the Power Five level were planning and if they would do the same.

Big 10 Cancels 2020 Football Season Due to COVID-19 Concerns  was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com

