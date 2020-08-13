Op Alert: Kanye West Says He Misses Jay-Z, Kris Jenner Has Good Musical Taste

Kanye West’s social media often gives the world some insight on what is on his mind. Apparently, he is reminiscing on some of his best years.

As spotted on TMZ the Chicago native’s stream of thought took over his Twitter account on August 11 and the day after. On Monday he randomly revealed that his very famous and very wealthy mother in law Kris Jenner makes him mixes. “My mother in law Kris Jenner … makes the best music playlist” he wrote. The caption took a lot of people by surprise considering that he was just slandering her a couple of weeks ago by alleging she put out Kim Kardashian and Ray-J’s infamous love tape.

My mother in law Kris Jenner … makes the best music playlist 😊 — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

Yeezy also admitted that while he and his big brother aren’t as cordial as they were once before, he still longs for his friendship. He shared an iconic photo of he and Jay-Z performing at the MTV Awards with a caption that read “Miss my bro … real talk”.

Miss my bro … real talk pic.twitter.com/qFS5HwYZxU — ye (@kanyewest) August 11, 2020

The two were thick as thieves during their Watch The Throne run but apparently went their separate ways when Jay-Z and Beyoncé did not attend Kanye and Kim’s wedding in 2014. Carter has since revealed there is no ill will between the two. They were last seen together at Diddy’s 50th birthday party in November 2019.

Photo: WENN.com

