CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Keyshia Cole Confirms 2Pac Wanted To Leave Death Row Records [Video]

Another Joprah moment.

Tupac Shakur

Source: photo : WENN

While we have been afforded several documentaries and a biopic film it seems we have yet to get the entire 2Pac story. One west coast songstress has just added another curve ball regarding his plans.

As spotted on Hype Beast Keyshia Cole was a recent guest on The Fat Joe Show. While the two discussed a variety of topics it was her recanting her experiences with Death Row Records while 2Pac was still alive that left people wanting more. According to her she did know the “All Eyez On Me” rapper personally and traveled with him on the day he was murdered in Las Vegas.

Cole alleges that Shakur regularly confided in her and even revealed to her his plans to live the infamous record company. “He wanted to sign me to Quincy [Jones] when he was with Kidada, Quincy’s daughter, and he was gonna leave Death Row and go to sign with Quincy. He wanted me to go over there because he said that Death Row was not the place for kids,” she said. ”[I was] 15. He died when I was 16. Right when my birthday was coming around, I just remember getting earrings in the mail from Death Row Records but Suge, of course, was already in jail.”

The “I Remember” singer went on to add more detail to the behind the scenes. “My mom literally came and got us from Suge’s house because everybody got shot that night. My brother and [Pac] used to rap together in The Outlawz. We all drove to Vegas from LA. Pac was in the car with Kidada. Suge was in they car. My brother was in they car. We was in our car. We were kids though. He just didn’t like that, you know what I mean? It was just, like, a lot of drama around that time.”

You can watch the clip below.

Photo: Chris Connor / WENN

Keyshia Cole Confirms 2Pac Wanted To Leave Death Row Records [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close