Black Bootlicker Hopped On Fox News To Say Sen. Kamala Harris Isn’t Black Enough

Stacy Washington, the co-chair of the Black Voices for Trump group, joined 'Fox & Friends' news program to make the declaration.

Now that Sen. Kamala Harris has been named as Joe Biden‘s running mate for the 2020 presidential election, conservative media has rolled out the smear tactics as expected. On a Fox News program, a Black supporter of President Donald Trump has slammed Harris for not being Black enough.

Stacy Washington, the co-chair of Black Voices for Trump and a SiriusXM talk show host, joined the network’s Fox & Friends program to make the declaration that Harris can’t claim her Blackness due to her ancestry.

“She has really played up this idea that she’s a traditional Black American like myself and so many others who count ourselves among the millions of Black people who are descended from slaves,” Washington said. “But she’s not descended from slaves. She’s descended from slave owners.”

Washington also called back to the primary debates that Harris dominated Biden in those verbal clashes, as you’re supposed to do when you’re running for the top office in the land. Somehow, she connected that to her larger point of Harris’ heritage but it fell short as one should expect.

Black Bootlicker Hopped On Fox News To Say Sen. Kamala Harris Isn’t Black Enough  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

