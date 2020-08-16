CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Announce Pregnancy

Congratulations to the happy couple.

62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

Congratulations are in order. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are expecting their first child together.

The couple made the announcement on social media via pregnancy reveal photos.

Gucci LaFlare posted a pic of his wife in some lingerie that shows off her curves and a baby bump with a caption that read, “My wife pregnant my life is great @keyshiakaoir ❤🔥.”

Hey, no need for lengthy speeches.

Keyshia shared her own pic with commentary that was bit more tongue in cheek. “I ain’t athletic but on @laflare1017 D I did gymnastics🤰👼🏽,” she wrote.

Well alrighty then. The couple both have children from previous relationships but this will be their first child together. 

Congratulations to Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir.

 

 

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir Announce Pregnancy  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close