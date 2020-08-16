CeeLo Green Apologizes To Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

No one, and we mean no one care for for CeeLo Green’s opinion about “WAP” considering his problematic behavior. Nevertheless, he did, and the Goodie Mob rapper and singer is now apologizing for his fail.

As previously reported, CeeLo chimed in with the audacity to criticize the content Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s sexual explicit “WAP.”

Social media was quick to point out some of Green’s previous suspect commentary, including asserting it isn’t rape if the woman is unconscious. Seriously, that happened.

And now here we are, with CeeLo apologizing, via Instagram.

“There seems to be a misunderstanding with a quote taken from an interview I did a few days ago while promoting my new project. Firstly, I’m an advocate of artistic freedom and expression as well as a fan of Nicki, Cardi & Meagan [sic],” said CeeLo in his lengthy statement on IG (sic). “I know most of them personally and consider Cardi & Offset family. Therefore, I would never disrespect them all as powerful, beautiful and influential women … and professionals.”

He added, “I wholeheartedly apologize to each of them for the inconvenience they have been caused due to a snippet of my interview being used as a headline, and in turn creating controversy and disconnect between me and these ladies as well as their fans.”

So it was the headlines fault? Right.

