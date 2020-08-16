CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

CeeLo Green Apologizes To Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion

Sometimes a "no comment" will more than suffice.

Gnarls Barkley

Source: Andy Willsher / Getty

No one, and we mean no one care for for CeeLo Green’s opinion about “WAP” considering his problematic behavior. Nevertheless, he did, and the Goodie Mob rapper and singer is now apologizing for his fail.

As previously reported, CeeLo chimed in with the audacity to criticize the content Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s sexual explicit “WAP.”

Social media was quick to point out some of Green’s previous suspect commentary, including asserting it isn’t rape if the woman is unconscious. Seriously, that happened.

And now here we are, with CeeLo apologizing, via Instagram.

“There seems to be a misunderstanding with a quote taken from an interview I did a few days ago while promoting my new project. Firstly, I’m an advocate of artistic freedom and expression as well as a fan of Nicki, Cardi & Meagan [sic],” said CeeLo in his lengthy statement on IG (sic). “I know most of them personally and consider Cardi & Offset family. Therefore, I would never disrespect them all as powerful, beautiful and influential women … and professionals.”

He added, “I wholeheartedly apologize to each of them for the inconvenience they have been caused due to a snippet of my interview being used as a headline, and in turn creating controversy and disconnect between me and these ladies as well as their fans.”

So it was the headlines fault? Right.

CeeLo Green Apologizes To Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close