CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Two Men Arrested In Killing Of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay

Run-DMC

Source: Icon and Image / Getty

After 18 years, the murder of legendary Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay may have finally been solved.

On Monday (August 17), two men were indicted on murder charges for the October 2002 slaying of the world-renowned DJ.  Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan Jr. were charged with murder while in engaged in drug trafficking, according to the New York Times and law enforcement officials.

Washington, 56, is currently behind bars in federal prison on robbery charges. The 36-year-old Jordan was arrested on Sunday (August 16).

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The legendary DJ was shot and killed inside of a Queens, NY recording studio in 2002. With few witnesses to the crime and no motive to explain his death, the case remained unsolved — until now. The pioneering DJ was a focal point of one of hip-hop’s biggest groups and in 2009, he was posthumously inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Two Men Arrested In Killing Of Run-DMC DJ Jam Master Jay  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close