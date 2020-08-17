Posted at the Cook Out Virtual Party [REGISTER NOW]

CLOSE
Posted at the Cook Out Virtual Party made hot by REMY Martin.

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

Don’t Worry….. Hot 107.9, Remy Martin & Incognito Got You Covered With The Posted At The Cook Out Virtual Party, Every Friday At 8pm!
The Team At Rémy Martin Has Put Together Some Easy, Yet Delicious, Tried‐and‐true Cocktails You Can Craft At Home. Like A Rémy Martin 1738 Royal Collins For A Smoother Evening, Or A Rémy Vsop & Ginger To Spice It Up.
So Join Us This Friday On Zoom For An Epic Night Of A Mixologists, Music By Dj Jahlion Sound And A Surprise Celebrity Guest You Don’t Want To Miss! Register Now To Get Your Exclusive Invite!
Don’t Forget….. Get Creative With Your Night! Go To Remymartin.com For Full Recipes, And Go To Your Local Retailer To Pick Up Your Favorite Bottle Of Remy Martin.

REGISTER BELOW

Rémy Martin. Team Up For Excellence.
Made Hot By Remy Martin And Atlanta’s Number One Hip Hop Station…. Hot 107.9.

*They Must Be 21 Years To Enter*

 

