If you’re basketball super fan and want to own a piece of history then you’re in luck. One of Michael Jordan’s most prized automobiles is about to hit the market.

As spotted on Hype Beast another of MJ’s most recognized belongings is going on the auction block. This time the rare item is a luxury car that was synonymous with his road to NBA Champion glory in Chicago. According to Beverly Hills Car Club Jordan’s 1996 Mercedes Benz S600 Lorinser is being auctioned. With a blue exterior and gray interior combination this beauty shines with premium details including customized wheels, body kit and engine tweaks pushing it to a maximum of 400 horsepower. In addition the car comes with the original title signed by 23 and the car phone still says “Jordan” when it rings.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!

🔹 BEVERLY HILLS CAR CLUB ANNOUNCES THE

1996 MERCEDES S600 LORINSER

ONCE OWNED BY SPORTS ICON MICHAEL JORDAN

IS BEING AUCTIONED ON EBAY 🔹https://t.co/bvpaQ0qMer pic.twitter.com/NKmxOuRNxG — BeverlyHillsCarClub (@BHCarClub) August 13, 2020

Beverly Hills Car Club executive Alex Manos detailed the opportunity in a formal statement. “Michael Jordan’s S600 Lorinser is such an elegant vehicle that driving it will get you in touch with your inner Michael Jordan, stepping into his world and feeling his energy and power” he revealed. “I am flattered to have acquired such a historically relevant car with ultimate celebrity provenance. Michael Jordan’s Mercedes is an incredibly exciting vehicle to be connected with. “Some people have signed basketballs or sneakers or photographs of the basketball giant. But how many people do you know who own Michael Jordan’s car? This is the Holy Grail of Michael Jordan memorabilia”.

The listing opened up at $23 but is currently sitting at $185,200.00. You can put in your bid here.

Photo: Nike

You Can Now Own Michael Jordan’s ’96 Mercedes Benz From ‘The Last Dance’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com

