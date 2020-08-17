In a normal summer circumstance, City Girls newest album City On Lock would have came right in time for summer (they released it June 20th after being leaked the day prior). However, just like the rest of the world, JT and Yung Miami are stuck in the house and doing their press run on video conference. They joined the ladies of The Morning Hustle, Angie Ange and Lore’l, to discuss everything going on since the release, Kanye West running for president, and put a few internet rumors to rest.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Around the 13:35 mark, Lore’l asks them about a few internet rumors that have been swirling. They quickly dead rumors surrounding Cardi B, explain how certain artist fan pages create certain narratives on social media and cause rifts between female artists. They also say that the feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj wouldn’t stop them from collaborating with Nicki if the opportunity happened.

Watch the full interview with The Morning Hustle and City Girls, subscribe to our YouTube channel, and go stream City On Lock with your best friends!

SEE ALSO: YG Details Guns Being Drawn On Family During Police Raid & Kanye West’s Presidential Run [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Buju Banton Discusses Unification And Fighting For His People [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE

City Girls Shut Down Rumors Of Any Feuds & Discuss Wanting To Collab With Nicki Minaj [INTERVIEW] was originally published on themorninghustle.com