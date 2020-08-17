CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

City Girls Shut Down Rumors Of Any Feuds & Discuss Wanting To Collab With Nicki Minaj [INTERVIEW]

In a normal summer circumstance, City Girls newest album City On Lock would have came right in time for summer (they released it June 20th after being leaked the day prior). However, just like the rest of the world, JT and Yung Miami are stuck in the house and doing their press run on video conference. They joined the ladies of The Morning Hustle, Angie Ange and Lore’l, to discuss everything going on since the release, Kanye West running for president, and put a few internet rumors to rest.

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Around the 13:35 mark, Lore’l asks them about a few internet rumors that have been swirling. They quickly dead rumors surrounding Cardi B, explain how certain artist fan pages create certain narratives on social media and cause rifts between female artists. They also say that the feud between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj wouldn’t stop them from collaborating with Nicki if the opportunity happened.

Watch the full interview with The Morning Hustle and City Girls, subscribe to our YouTube channel, and go stream City On Lock with your best friends!

SEE ALSO: YG Details Guns Being Drawn On Family During Police Raid & Kanye West’s Presidential Run [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

SEE ALSO: Buju Banton Discusses Unification And Fighting For His People [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Old Head Compared City Girls To Mary Mary, Bible-Clutching Twitter Is Confused

15 photos Launch gallery

Old Head Compared City Girls To Mary Mary, Bible-Clutching Twitter Is Confused

Continue reading Old Head Compared City Girls To Mary Mary, Bible-Clutching Twitter Is Confused

Old Head Compared City Girls To Mary Mary, Bible-Clutching Twitter Is Confused

[caption id="attachment_867797" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Source: Prince Williams / Getty[/caption] Sometimes things go viral on Twitter by way of a lot of moving parts, and this latest trending topic to go nuts is no different. An older gentleman hopped on his daughter’s TikTok to play a guessing game, leading to him referring to the City Girls as the gospel-singing duo, Mary Mary with hilarious results. TikTok and Twitter user @MiaJWil shared a video of “Name That Celebrity: Female Rapper Edition” with her showing images of women of Hip-Hop. While the man did guess Missy Elliott and Lil’ Kim correctly, he really arrived at a place few expected when his daughter showed him an image of JT and Yung Miami’s Billboard cover shoot with the pair standing next to each other adjoined by braids. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. To the man’s credit, the image is somewhat similar to a cover shoot Mary Mary did with the same braid-linking pose and stance. That said, fans of the singers and rappers alike are having a field day sharing jokes, laughter, and even a touch of shock at the man comparing the raunchy wordsmiths next to the veteran vocalists. With Mary Mary trending, even @MiaJWil couldn’t believe that her father’s quips went viral and shared the news with her followers on Twitter. https://twitter.com/miajwil/status/1260047552621273092 This might be a good time to see about the two duos to collaborate on something, right? Well, come to think of it, it might not be a good fit considering but one can dream. We’ve scoured the social media network and collected some of the funniest and over the top responses below. https://twitter.com/minseokpickme/status/1259934581328936961

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

 

 

City Girls Shut Down Rumors Of Any Feuds & Discuss Wanting To Collab With Nicki Minaj [INTERVIEW]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close