Chris Rock Hilariously Announces New Busta Rhymes Album

Two OG's working together to let everyone know the end is coming... again.

It’s been a hot minute since we’ve gotten any new material from one of the best to ever do it, Busta Rhymes, but now that he’s once again ready to unleash the dungeon dragon on the masses he’s enlisted the comedic talents of Chris Rock to help him make the announcement.

In the one-minute clip Chris Rock melodically reminds Hip-Hop rappers “You-n*ggas can’t-f*ck-with the God, Busta Rhymes” by repeating it over and over until he enthusiastically announces “Extinction Level Event 2!… beyatch!”

Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God would mark Busta Rhymes’ 10th album in his 20+ year career in Hip-Hop and his first album since 2012’s Year of The Dragon. For those who aren’t familiar with the OG Hip-Hop MC, the album title suggests this will be the sequel to Busta’s 1998 platinum-selling E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front, which spawned two huge hits in the Janet Jackson featured “What’s It Gonna Be?!” and “Gimme Some More.”

Now more than two decades later it seems like Busta is ready to bring back that same energy that got him a few Grammy nominations and turned him into an international pop star.

We can’t wait.

Check the comedic clip below and let us know if you’re looking forward to the return of Busta Rhymes slated to happen some time before the end of the year.

