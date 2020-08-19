7 Black Beauty Products You Need to Shop Now

We always keep a keen eye on the shopping curcuit and Black-owned brands have been coming out on top. And since the world is in limbo due to the pandemic, showing our support is important now more than ever.
With this week’s #BuyBlack round-up, we have a nice mix of some standout items in the skincare, haircare and makeup lanes. So, if you’re ready to satisfy your shopping fix, we have spied all the good you need to make it happen.
Pull out your credit card and prepare to shop your favorites.
1. MENTED COSMETICS
🎵 These are a few of our favorite things… 🎵 #SKINBYMENTED #GLOSSFORGROWNUPS and of course any #NUDELIPPIE. 📸: @zahraa_hberro __ #mentedcosmetics #makeupforwoc #brownskinpoppin #melaninmakeupdaily #brownskingirl #brownskingirls #productshot #mentedonthego #makeupgoals #bagspill #whatsonmycounter #whatsinmybag #closeup #mentedmentor
Get your complexion right with Skin by Mented ($30.00, Mentedcosmetics.com). Designed to cater to women of color, this vegan-free foundation applies light to the skin with the right amount of coverage.
2. MIELLE ORGANICS
Sulfate-free products are the perfect match for natural hair. And with the ($12.99, Mielleorganics.com), you’ll be able to clean and moisturize your hair all at the same time. Plus, you can reduce breakahe, smooth your ends and restore protein to dry and damaged hair.
3. PAT MCGRATH LABS
YOU LIKE TO SWATCH, DON’T YOU? ⚡⚡⚡ SUCCUMB SEDUCTIVELY to 6️⃣ *NEW* SHADES in The LIMITED EDITION #RoseDecadece Eye Palette – love letter to ravishing roses rendered in a swoon-worthy array of creamy mattes, incendiary shimmers and one divinely decadent duochrome. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #TurnYourEyesOn 8.12.2020 at PATMcGRATH.COM. Sign up NOW for exclusive VIP Early Access. Artistry by @angelamarytanner SHADES: ⚡ ‘PINK CHAMPAGNE’- Warm Rose Gold Shimmer ⚡ ‘HEDONISTIC ROSE’ – Rose Plum Matte ⚡ ‘PEACH DUSK’ – Coral Satin Matte ⚡ ‘SCANDALOUS’ – Copper Metallic ⚡ ‘FUCHSIA FLAME’ – Warm Fuchsia Duo Chrome ⚡ ‘GOLDEN HONEY’ – Antique Gold Metallic
The mother of makeup always delivers the goods and the MTHRSHP: Rose Decadence eyeshadow palette ($65.00, Patmcgrath.com) lives up to the hype. Featuring six vibrant shades that range from mattes, shimmers and nudes, this palette will have you creating memorable beauty beats to die for.
4. BEVEL
Think of Bevel Face Serum as the ultimate skincare hack to help you reduce the appearance of dark spots leftover from bumps, blemishes, and scars. ☝🏾🔑⠀ ⠀ Use it daily beneath any gels, creams or oils in your regimen, and after cleansing and toning (with #BEVELSkin, of course).
Dark spots can get in the way of giving your melanin the flawless glow that you like. Thanks to Bevel, the Face Serum ($14.95, Bevel.com) is formulated to address dark spots, blemishes and scars for a vibrant and healthy skin.
5. LUV SCRUB
Take your bath game to the next level with Luv Scrub. The brand offers a mesh body exfoliator that can be used to clean every inch of your body. Shop now with code SMOOTH OPERATOR and get 15% off when you buy 2 or more.
6. PEAR NOVA
Pear Nova has become the one-stop shop for all things nail-related. Whether you love gel manicures or prefer traditional laquers without harsh ingredients, Rachel’s brand has it all.
7. BROOKLYN BODY BUTTER
When our website reopens for our relaunch and purchasing it’s definitely an occasion that will be worth toasting to! The goal is to provide quality products at affordable prices. Our products are definitely worth the wait! 15 days! #BrooklynBodyButter #SpreadLoveTheBrooklynWay
Body butters are essential for almost every skincare regimen and Brooklyn Body Butter is coming in clutch. These picks are made with all skin softening ingredients that will help you maintain your melanated glow.
