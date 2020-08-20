The Song: Submit Your Track For A Chance To Win $5,000 and a Distribution Deal

In the midst of these crazy times, music has always been the soundtrack to our revolution. As our community is facing a crisis unlike any time in history, the right song always gave us power, strength, hope for better times.

America needs a new song right now! A song that reflects our times, music that gives us power.

Are you an artist with THAT song in your head?

Hot 107.9 and 300 Entertainment are looking for “The Song.” A fight song and a new song of hope. The soundtrack for right now. The winner will receive $5000 and a distribution deal of your song on all streaming platforms and more!

Upload your song to HOTSPOTATL.com

The fine print: Please note, the song must be original music, no samples. All songs will be reviewed by a panel of judges. This contest is open to singers, rappers, and groups. Once you upload your song, make sure you capture every moment of creation! Deadline to submit is September 7, 2020.

The Song Official Contest Rules

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: