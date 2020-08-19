CLOSE
Cuba Gooding Jr. Hit With New Accusation, Woman Claims She Raped In Soho Hotel

The latest allegation stems from an incident that took place in 2013 according to the accuser.

Cuba Gooding Jr. is facing over six counts of sexual abuse and has pleaded not guilty to the charges but now faces yet another allegation. A woman says that the actor raped her at a Soho hotel in 2013 after a night out in the city.

Local outlet 1010 Wins reports that the woman, only identified as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit against Gooding which detailed the events that transpired before the alleged crime.

Ms. Doe says that while meeting at a Greenwich Village lounge and sharing some drinks. Ms. Doe adds that Gooding then invited her back to the Mercer Hotel in Soho and invited her up to his room so that he could change. The woman writes in the suit that she wanted to leave the room and meet at a downstairs bar but Gooding disrobed and forced himself violently upon the woman.

After the incident, the woman says she fled to the downstairs lobby to meet a friend and left the premises. She is seeking unspecified damages and a jury trial in the matter. Gooding’s team has yet to post a formal response to the lawsuit.

