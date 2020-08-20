CLOSE
Pharrell and Jay-Z Dropping New Song This Week, Listen To Preview

"Entrepreneur" will be available this Friday.

SOMETHING IN THE WATER - Day 2

Source: Brian Ach / Getty

Pharrell and Jay-Z got back in the studio, and will be dropping a new song this week. The tune, titled “Entrepreneur,”  is being rolled out as part of the Neptunes producer’s new TIME magazine cover package titled “The New American Revolution.”

The new issue “envisions a Black Future in an America where all people are actually created equal,” per Pharrell and touts convos with activist Angela Davis, rapper Tyler the Creator and tennis star Naomi Osaka, among others.

The song will feature the Hip-Hop icons pontificating over beats about collecting the bag despite having all the obstacles thrown in your way as Black men.

“The intention for a song was all about how tough it is to be an entrepreneur in our country to begin with,” Pharrell told TIME. “Especially as someone of color, there’s a lot of systemic disadvantages and purposeful blockages. How can you get a fire started, or even the hope of an ember to start a fire, when you’re starting at disadvantages with regards to health care, education, and representation?”

Reportedly, Jay-Z spits “Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you?/For every one Gucci, support two FUBU’s.” What about Roc-a-wear, though?

If you’re particularly musically inclined, Pharrell is sharing the sheet music for “Entrepreneur” via his website. Check a teaser visual of the song below.

Listen to a snippet of “Entrepreneur” right here. Is this an appetizer for a new Jay-Z album in the cue?

 

 

Pharrell and Jay-Z Dropping New Song This Week, Listen To Preview  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

