HHW Gaming: ‘Black Ops: Cold War’ Finally Confirmed As The Next ‘Call of Duty’ Game

"Know your history or be doomed to repeat it. "

Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War

Source: Activision / Treyarch

Activision’s worst-kept secret has finally been confirmed, the next Call of Duty game ditches Modern Warfare and will go back in time and focus on the Cold War.

On Wednesday (Aug.20), the insanely popular first-person shooter’s publisher, Activision, dropped the teaser for the long-speculated game, Call of Duty: Black Ops: Cold War that has been teased for a while in the Call of Duty: Warzone. The teaser is just a placeholder for the game’s upcoming big reveal on August 26 that will show us some gameplay footage and share more insight as far as the plot which the teaser implies is “inspired by actual events.”

The 2-minute clip is comprised of archival footage of a TV interview featuring KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov. As he talks, texts pop up on the screen, the name Perseus stands in out in particular. According to legend, Perseus was a Soviet Spy who was able to infiltrate the famed Manhattan Project during World War II that gave birth to the atomic bomb, which subsequently ended the war. Perseus’ alleged mission was to steal secrets about the weapon and was never caught and possibly worked his way up even higher in the United States government.

Black Ops: Cold War announcement also reveals unites Treyarch and Raven Software, the last time two studios worked together was on Black Ops 4. We are looking forward to seeing what both of them have been cooking up in the lab with this one. The story already sounds intriguing.

Be sure to check back with us on August 26 when the big reveal takes place.

