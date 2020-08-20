City Boys Down 10: City Girls Says It Shouldn’t Be “No Problem” For A Man To Financially Provide For Women

City Girls have made it known over the course of their career is that part of a man’s role in their life is to open up the wallet and spend heavily on them. Doubling down on that point in real-time, the Florida duo recently shared deeper thoughts on why it shouldn’t be “no problem” for a man to take care of their needs.

JT and Yung Miami were recent guests of the Lip Service podcast with Angela Yee, Gigi Maguire, and Lore’L, and the ladies had another one of their classic candid talks about sex, relationships, love, and of course the trajectory of the City Girls’ career to boot.

In the freewheeling chat, JT and Yung Miami both shared in kind that if they’re dating someone, they expect to get gifts or that their grooming needs are taken care of. Of course, both women are wildly successful artists but they’re still of the mind that if a man can provide, then he absolutely should.

“If I need money I’m a just be like ‘wassup?’ I want to get my hair done. Or ‘wassup? I saw this bag I want,’” Yung Miami said. “Whatever you want you just gotta ask for it. ‘Wassup? I need my rent paid. ‘You just gotta be straight up. And if they really f*ck with you, it ain’t no problem.”

Other key moments of the chat include the big reveal that JT doesn’t enjoy, ahem, a man “deep-sea diving” and both women say they prefer a man to be holding something strong where it counts, if you get our drift.

