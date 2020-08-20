Racial injustice is under a microscope on the internal workings of Hollywood and is being reflected in new films getting produced. The latest Black American tragedy to get shine on the big screen will be Sean Bell’s, entitled 50 Shots, reports TMZ.

On November 25, 2006, Sean Bell, who was studying to become an electrician, was leaving a strip club in Jamaica, Queens, with his father and two friends when he was killed by police. The club was being investigated for prostitution by undercover cops that night when one of the police allegedly heard one of Bell’s friends say, “Yo, get my gun,” and alerted his backup as he continued to follow the group of men. The cops then alleged that Bell attempted to drive away after they identified themselves and showed their badges. As they pulled off, the police fired 50 shots, killing Bell.

Officer Isnora claimed there was a fourth man who had a weapon that heightened the cop’s fear, but a not a gun, nor a fourth person was ever recovered at the scene. Plus, witnesses say that the cops never properly identified themselves before drawing their weapons. Michael Bloomberg, who was the Mayor of New York at the time, called the shooting “excessive force.” In 2010 Bell’s family was awarded a $7 settlement.

Mitchell was initially set the play an undercover cop in the film but later asked to play Bell’s part. The passion project has reportedly been in the works for three years and is set to film in Queens with Mitchell as the executive producer.

The actor has also been under fire recently because of sexual misconduct allegations involving his The Chi co-star, Tiffany Boone.

Jason Mitchell Set To Play Sean Bell In “50 Shots” Biopic was originally published on cassiuslife.com

