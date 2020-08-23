CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Finally: Brandy & Monica Confirmed For Verzuz Battle

Clive Davis And The Recording Academy's 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

One of the first VERZUZ battles fans were clamoring for and demanding is finally going down.

VERZUZ announced on Saturday (Aug. 22) that Brandy and Monica would finally go face-to-face with their particular catalogs and classics on August 31. The event would be taking place in Atlanta and, in a first-time move — would be happening at Tyler Perry’s Studios.

Both Brandy and Monica have spoken about not doing a VERZUZ between one another and in the lead up to her B7 album, the “Almost Doesn’t Count” singer relayed she would be down — if it were a celebration.

“I’m open to it but I haven’t really thought about it,” Brandy told ESSENCE in May. “I don’t know. I’m open. I’m open for sure. I’m not closed-minded.”

Speaking to an Atlanta radio station, Monica said she would be OK with a “celebration” and not a “battle” between the two, given their respective history and fans demand there be beef.

“I can handle a celebration,” Monica said, referring to the two having a “twentysomething” year “feud”. “The reality is, I think ‘Boy Is Mine’ is such a phenomenal record because we’re polar opposites. And I think that’s dope. And she’s one of the greatest artists of our time as well, so could we do a celebration or something of that sort?”

RELATED: Brandy Says She’s Down For A VERZUZ Battle, But Says Monica Declined

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Joins Monica &amp; Others In The Fight To Free Corey Miller From Prison

Finally: Brandy & Monica Confirmed For Verzuz Battle  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close