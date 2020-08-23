All of The Big Announcments From The First Ever DC Fandome Event

DC Comics’ future is looking real bright based on everything that was shown during today’s virtual Comic-Con-like event, the DC FanDome. Here are the most significant announcements.

DC fans didn’t mind being stuck in the house on a Saturday due to the all of the epic reveals that went down during the DC FanDome. The event will span over two days, August 22, and September 12. Today, all of the virtual action took place in the Hall of Heroes, and, of course, the ladies kicked things off first.

Wonder Woman: 1984

The FanDome kicked things off with Wonder Woman: 1984 panel that featured the film’s director Patty Jenkins, Wonder Woman herself, the lovely Gal Gadot, her on-screen love interest Chris Pine whose character, Steve Trevor, somehow comes back to life. Kristen Wigg and Pedro Pascal, who take on the roles as the film’s villains, were also apart of the panel and helped field questions from fans.

Once that was out of the way, it was time to drop the second trailer, and it didn’t disappoint. We got to see more fantastic Wonder Woman action, and some more scenes of Diana and Steve together. Still, most importantly, Kristen Wiig’s Cheetah finally getting her spots and tail and doing battle with Wonder Woman.

Jenkins also confirmed that film is still on track to premiere in theaters exclusively on October 2, stating during the panel, “I really think the movie is so great on the big screen.” Yeah, we don’t know about that, especially if Rona is still running rampant in the United States. Anyway, you can peep the trailer for Wonder Woman:1984 below.

The Suicide Squad

Outside some of the cast announcements, not much was known about James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad film, that was until today. Gunn, who is best known for turning a bunch of relatively unknown Marvel Superheroes called the Guardians of The Galaxy into household names, is looking to do the same, but this time with a bunch of DC supervillains.

Gunn is basically wiping the slate clean and trying to help us forget the first Suicide Squad film that honestly sucked big time. BUT he is keeping the few bright spots from the first film like Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis reprising her role as Amanda Waller, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag and Jai Courtney coming back as Captain Boomerang. Gunn dug deep in DC’s crates for this second film, which will not be a direct sequel to the first film and is being described by Gunn as a follow-up to John Ostrander’s original run of “Suicide Squad.”

During the panel for the film, Gunn revealed all of the members of the squad and joining the names listed above include Idris Elba (Bloodsport), John Cena (Peacemaker), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Steve Agee (King Shark), Michael Rooker (Savant), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Peter Calpadi (The Thinker), Pete Davidson (Black Guard), Daniela Melchior (Rat Catcher), Flula Borg (Javelin), Mayling NG (Mongal), Alice Braga (Sol Soria), and Nathan Fillion (T.D.K).

YOU. ARE. NOT. READY. But here we go anyway! Buckle up for the ultimate character reveals from @JamesGunn's #TheSuicideSquad. #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/wje8plaJD3 — The Suicide Squad (@SuicideSquadWB) August 22, 2020

No one but Gunn could make this film work. The Suicide Squad arrives in theaters on August 6, 2021. We didn’t get a trailer, but this montage of behind the scenes and actual film footage will hold you over till one finally arrives.

Justice League: The Snyder Cut

Justice League stunk, let’s just get that out of the way. Immediately following the film’s release fans SCREAMED on the internet that Zack Snyder, who was initially tasked with bringing all of DC’s mightiest heroes together on film, should release the long-rumored “Snyder Cut” of the movie.

After years of denial, Snyder confirmed the cut of the film does indeed exist, and it is coming, but not in theaters but on HBO’s new streaming service, HBO Max. During today’s panel, we finally got to see a teaser of the highly-anticipated redo, which will feature new footage, Darkseid, a better looking Steppenwolf and, most importantly, Superman in his black suit. Snyder used the moment to confirm the film is astounding 4 hours long and will and will be broken up into 4 1-hour long episodes. Snyder did also say that the film will be dropped in its 4-hour entirety. We don’t know who got time for that, but whatever. You can peep the trailer for the movie, which comes to HBO Max next year.

The Flash

Unfortunately, we didn’t get any footage, BUT we did learn a lot about the upcoming film, which will see Ezra Miller reprising his role as Barry Allen. During the panel, which featured Miller, Director Andy Muschietti, and screenwriter Christina Hodson the trio confirmed that film will see The Flash traveling through time to change the DC Multiverse.

Also, during the panel, it was hinted that The Flash could possibly visit classic DC films, so that could perhaps explain why Michael Keaton, who played Batman in Danny Elfman’s 1989 Batman film, will be making an appearance in The Flash movie. Plus, in some concept art that was shown revealing The Flash’s new costume, which we learned was created by Batman, we see Michael Keaton’s version of The Dark Knight.

Black Adam

Not much was known about the film revolving around the DC antihero, Black Adam, who basically has the same powers as Zachary Levi’s Shazam. Today, Dwayne The Rock Johnson helped shed more light on the film that’s slated to arrive in 2021. Before we got some juicy details about the film, The Rock detailed his character’s origin story with the help of animated short.

Johnson also confirmed that the Justice Society of America characters Hawkman, Dr. Fate, and Cyclone will be joining alongside previously confirmed Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) in the film.

Hawkman, Dr. Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher will officially make up the Justice Society of America and take on #BlackAdam #DCFanDome pic.twitter.com/fPon1atNZX — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) August 22, 2020

The Rock, while not confirming his appearance in the film, did hint that we could expect Superman to show up in Black Adam for an epic showdown. Henry Cavill is currently in talks to put back on the Superman suit and make a cameo in a future DC film. We won’t be shocked if Black Adam is that movie.

One superhero who won’t kill because of his code vs one antihero who’s happy to — because of his code.

All in the name of truth & justice.

Maybe one day. #BiggestShowdownOfAllTime#BlackAdam #Superman #DCFanDome https://t.co/8MA4OtgaCs — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 22, 2020

Shazam!: Fury of The Gods

Shazam! was one of the biggest surprises of 2019, bringing in $159.1 million around the world when it first opened, so it’s no surprise there is a sequel coming. In a panel led by the film’s star Zachary Levi and later joined by the rest of the cast from the first film Asher Angel, Meagan Good, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, Adam Brody, and director David F. Sandberg we got more details about the upcoming follow-up.

We learned that actor/comedian Sinbad who many believed was supposed to be in the first film, will NOW be in the sequel. The title of the film was also revealed when Herman “drew” it on a poster.

We have a title! #Shazam! Fury of the Gods

What gods? Why are they upset? Yes! pic.twitter.com/QPGJwjghUx — David F. Sandberg (@ponysmasher) August 22, 2020

Outside of that news, Levi and the cast were very tight-lipped about details surrounding Shazam!: Fury of The Gods

The Batman

Outside of teaser images, Matt Reeves’ The Batman was shrouded in mystery, until today. Following a discussion with Aisha Tyler talking about his upcoming film that stars Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, we finally got to see a trailer. Before he let the footage go, Reeves explained that only 25% of the film is complete, but trust us when we say that the 2-minute trailer does its job in building intrigue for the film.

In it, we see a young Bruce Wayne growing into his night job as The Batman while having to deal with The Riddler, who is also in the beginning stages of his criminal career. Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon, Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman, and a voice-over from Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne’s loyal butler, Alfred appear in the trailer. Oh, of course, we get a glimpse of the new Batmobile as well as Batman in action, and we can’t front Mr. Twilight, Robert Pattinson gets very busy.

The Batman is slated to arrive in theaters on October 1, 2021. You can peep the first trailer below.

