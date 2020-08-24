We’re are currently still hooping NBA 2K20, but 2K is giving you a chance to take NBA 2K21 for a spin.

The current-generation demo for NBA 2K21 is now live and will allow players to test the new significant improvements that are coming to the game. Once it’s loaded onto your PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or Nintendo Switch, players will be allowed to hoop with the late Kobe Bean Bryant and the All-Time Lakers squad or Bill Russell and All-Time Celtics. If you want to keep things in this period, you can set up a potential NBA Finals matchup with Kawhi Leonard’s Los Angeles Clippers or Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Milwaukee Bucks.

The demo will also allow 2K fans to test drive the new gameplay mechanics such as the Pro Stick to a redesigned shooting system that promises to take the game to another level. The demo will also see the return of the very popular MyPLAYER Builder, which will see the introduction of a new build, the 6’8 point guard, a feature that current-gen cover athlete, Damian Lillard asked for. Oh, and if you’re worried if you will have to start all over when the full game launches, don’t worry, your build will carry over to the game when it is released.

2K also announced when we can start expecting the ratings for players, which has now become a big deal in the real world. The game studio revealed that due to a delay, NBA 2K will roll out a new way to unveil the player ratings for NBA 2K21. Ratings for players will be updated upon the release of NBA 2K21 for next-generation consoles following the completion of the 2019-20 NBA season that was delayed due to COVID-19. 2K states this decision will help ensure that “reflective of the player’s performance this season.”

We still expect some players to be extremely salty. Enjoy the demo.

Photo: 2K / NBA 2K21

HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K21’ Demo Is Live, Here is What You Will Be Able To Try Out In The Game was originally published on hiphopwired.com

