Watch Nike’s Emotional & Inspirational Tribute To Kobe Bryant in ‘Better’

Prepare to be moved to become a better person...

This past Sunday (August 23), Nike officially kicked off Mamba Week in honor of the late and great Kobe Bryant, and with the release of exclusive sneakers and jerseys, the shoe and apparel giant also dropped a new film dedicated to the memory of the legendary Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

Narrated by Kendrick Lamar, Better captures how Kobe drive to be the best and inspired others across the board to push themselves to become “better players, better mothers, and better artists,” as spit by K. Dot himself.

From everyday people looking to better themselves and their health, to other athletes looking to be the “G.O.A.T” in their respective fields, Kobe Bryant indeed showed and proved that a little hard work and determination never hurt anybody.

Damn, we miss Kobe.

Check out the new Better spot below and let us know if this moved you like it moved us.

