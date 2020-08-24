CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Monica Is A Clout Chaser? [WATCH]

Ever since the current #FreeCMurder campaign has started because of Monica bringing in Kim Kardashian, there has been drama.  Master P and Monica exchanged words back and forth over his brother.  Master P feels like Monica is clout chasing, but the show thinks otherwise.

In other news, Nelly’s producer named Waiel Rebhi Yaghnam was also charged with fraud of a life insurance policy in connection with the ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s murder plot.

LeToya Luckett’s husband is still keeping the faith when it comes to his marriage.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Do You Think Monica Is A Clout Chaser? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close