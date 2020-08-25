After a hiatus of sorts, Leikeli47 has returned to the rap game to remind everyone that when it comes to female MC’s, looks should be secondary and skills should be first!

The masked rapper who’s known for, well, being masked, has come out of the shadows to release her latest visuals to “Zoom” which features an old school 16-bit animated scene that would make Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis users proud (TurboGrafx-16 was really 8-bit but that’s neither here nor there).

Showing and proving that her pen is sharp, 47 drops bars and similes galore when spitting “I’m from the backstreet boy where it’s very rare we link/And if you sing the wrong note/We’ll put yo ass n sync/Originally from Virginia, DMV we squad in/Then I’d head up north to do my prospect parking/That’s a deadly combination, it ain’t safe after dark/Bring yo drip round here, we gon’ all turn to sharks.”

Dayumn!

The release serves as a precursor to her upcoming album, Shape Up, which still hasn’t a solid release date but when it drops prepare for it to rain rhymes ridiculously.

Check out Leikeli47’s visuals to “Zoom” below and let us know if she’s got the skills to pay the bills.

Leikeli47 Drops New Animated Visuals To “Zoom” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: