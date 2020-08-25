CLOSE
Speeding: Usain Bolt Tests Positive for COVID-19, His “MASSIVE” Birthday Party Could’ve Been A Super Spreader Event

The party could end up being a disaster for the Caribbean island...

Usain Bolt tests positive for COVID-19

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

While millions of people have decided to once again go about their lives as if we’re not still slap-dab in the middle of a deadly pandemic, more and more people continue to reveal they’ve been infected with the Coronavirus and gold medalist Usain Bolt has joined the long list of celebrities to do so.

According to TMZ Jamaica’s minister of health, Dr. Chistopher Tufton, has confirmed that the fastest man on earth has indeed tested positive for COVID-19 days after rumors began swirling that he’d been infected. Initially after the rumors started Bolt denied having the Rona but said he’d just been tested and was awaiting the results, but now it’s confirmed he’s self-isolating until he tests negative.

Now people are worried about the “massive” birthday party that his girlfriend, Kassi Bennett, threw for him this past Friday (August 21) in Jamaica where the “event was MASSIVE — with tons of guests, including a bunch of Jamaican celebrities.”

Sweet Jesus this could turn Jamaica into a new hotbed for the Coronavirus? As of now there have only been 1,413 reported cases of Coronavirus but if this party was as massive as it’s being reported and Usain had some face-to-face time with enough people, Jamaica might turn into the next Florida or Texas.

Pray for Usain and pray for Jamaica, y’all.

