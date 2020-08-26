Two Dead & One Person Is Injured During Protests of Jacob Blake Shooting, Young White Man Suspected

We can’t even protest about police violence without being worried about being fatally shot.

Two people are dead, and one person was injured during an overnight shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, during the third night of protesting of the unarmed shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha police officer Tuesday (Aug.25) night. According to multiple reports on social media, a “young white man” identified as Kyle Rittenhouse who was photographed walking around with an AR-15 and interacting with riot police is suspected to be the shooter, law enforcement has not confirmed that he was involved.

Two people were shot + killed + another wounded in #Kenosha after a white militia member opened fire during ongoing protests. Shooter identified himself on video as Kyle; seen earlier being given water by riot police who thanked him for being there. Militia promoted on InfoWars. pic.twitter.com/jKW24k6gUU — It's Going Down (@IGD_News) August 26, 2020

CNN reports that local law enforcement responded to calls of multiple gunshot victims around 11:45 p.m. and that an investigation into the shooting is ongoing with names and ages of the victims being determined. Speaking with the New York Times, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said his office is currently investigating if the shooting is a direct result of a dispute between protestors and armed militiamen who were “recruited” to “protect local businesses.”

These events follow two nights of protests that immediately followed with some using the peaceful demonstrations as an excuse to riot and set fire to property and police vehicles. Law enforcement responded by firing tear gas into crowds, Wisconsin’s governor declared a state of emergency Tuesday and activated 250 members of the National Guard to assist.

As all of this is going on, Blake remains in the hospital, and it was revealed by his father that he is paralyzed from the waist down. Doctors say the damage he suffered after being shot in the back seven times is so severe that it would take a “miracle” for him to even walk again.

—

Photo: Brandon Bell / Getty

Two Dead & One Person Is Injured During Protests of Jacob Blake Shooting, Young White Man Suspected was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: