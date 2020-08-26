CLOSE
REPORT: All NBA Games Cancelled Due To Team Protests Across The League

Updated: Aug 26th, 5:16pm ET

The NBA has postponed all NBA playoff games for August 26th, due to team protests in wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake.  The Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, OKC Thunder, Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers have all joined the Milwaukee Bucks in protest.

 

The Milwaukee Bucks have decided to boycott game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal game against Orlando Magic. The news was first reported by ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The decision was made in the wake of the death of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who is now paralyzed after he was shot seven times by Kenosha Police on August 23rd.

The Bucks are no stranger to issues with police. In 2018, Milwaukee Police used a taser to arrest Bucks guard Sterling Brown over a parking violation. After a bodycam showed the incident in full, officers involved received what people would perceive as a weak punishment which included a fifteen-day suspension and will have an employee improvement plan implemented.

The Houston Rockets are scheduled to play the Oklahoma City Thunder Wednesday Evening with the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers as the nightcap. No word on if those teams will boycott as of yet, however, Lebron James took to Twitter to speak out.

 

RELATED: Milwaukee Victim-Shames Sterling Brown After NBA Player’s Violent Arrest For Parking Violation

RELATED: Jacob Blake Protest Shooter Is Reportedly A White Teen Affiliated With Cops

 

