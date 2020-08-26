CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

PJ Morton Steps Out His Lane With His Album “Gospel According To PJ” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Singer and songwriter PJ Morton stepped into his family legacy and created a gospel album, “Gospel According To PJ.”

After having success in R&B and pop music, he decided that the pandemic was the perfect time to drop some inspirational and feel-good music.  

He shared details of growing up in the church and how he felt that his purpose was to be different from his father, Bishop Paul S. Morton but that gospel is still apart of his roots.

Listen to his story and where he found the inspiration for this album.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

Continue reading 10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

10 Gospel Songs That’ll Lift Your Spirits

Feeling down? Sounds like you need a praise break! Here’s a list of 10 gospel songs sure to pick up your mood…

PJ Morton Steps Out His Lane With His Album “Gospel According To PJ” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close