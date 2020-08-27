CLOSE
Jack Dorsey Goes Yachting With The Carters, Salty Twitter Still Not Over “Entrepreneur”

Under closer inspection nobody wore F.U.B.U. or equivalent brands on this trip.

Chrome Hearts X Jordan Barrett Host Cocktail Party

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

Want to feel broke this beautiful day?  Then come gaze at Page Six’s paparazzi photos of Jack Dorsey summering with The Carters during their family vacation.  

Last week, Jay-Z and Beyoncé chartered a small yacht to ride through the “luxe waterways” of The Hamptons. Onboard to join the couple was Dorsey, who we imagined earned imaginary stripes to share air with unicorn twins Rumi and Sir.  We rarely see their offsprings in the first place, so that says a lot.  It’s not clear if this trip was for business or pleasure, but the photos suggest that it was at least a bit of both happening– one of the giveaways was catching Roc Nation executive Jay Brown lounging with the crew. 

 

A few days ago, the music mogul and the Twitter honcho were spotted taking a long stroll somewhere in The Hamptons.  The photos are pretty lack-luster on the surface, especially since no one was dripped out in FU.B.U. gear.  Still, when you factor in their combined net worth of $10 billion, their individual impacts within the culture, and Dorsey’s recent multi-million dollar donation to Hov’s Reform Alliance initiative, their meeting doesn’t just seem like a casual walk during a vacation.  

 

On any other occasion Black Twitter would have something snarky, but respectable to say about the vacation photos, however, they are still dissecting Hov’s lines on his Pharrell Williams’ partnered song “Entrepreneurs,” especially this one: 

“Black Twitter, what’s that? When Jack gets paid, do you? / For every one Gucci, support two FUBUs.” 

Hov just wants the best for us, we presume.

Jack Dorsey Goes Yachting With The Carters, Salty Twitter Still Not Over “Entrepreneur”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

