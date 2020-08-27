CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

This Is Why People Think NeNe Leakes’ Is Leaving Real Housewives Of Atlanta

For months fans have been wondering whether or not NeNe Leakes will return to RHOA. Reports surfaced in June that the O.G. was fired from the show, but both NeNe and her attorney said it was untrue and hinted at a possible NeNe spinoff.

Still, blogger LoveBScott doubled down on the fired reports and said this season will be her “farewell” to the show especially considering that she plans to file a discrimination lawsuit against Bravo and True ENT, the production team behind RHOA. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

NeNe previously uploaded a photo of attorney Lisa Bloom alongside a caption that read:

“Happy I now have @lisabloomesq on my team! I’ve stayed quiet a long time and gathered info along the way. Now I’m gonna make some noise #waitforit #unfair in confidence go here: booknene@gmail.com.”

She followed it up with a pic of Lisa captioned, “#Wecomingforyou.” Lisa also posted NeNe on her page as well and gave her kudos for “standing up for her rights.”

As things remain up in the air about NeNe, a former Bravo housewife recently raised eyebrows with an Instagram caption that included the ATL reality star. After Real Housewives of New York star, Dorinda Medley announced her departure from the Bravo franchise, former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge said on Instagram that Medley would be in good company.

She then ticked off names of former housewives and included NeNe in the bunch

“@dorindamedley you will be missed icon, but it’s pretty amazing on the other side #Vicki #Tamra #leeann #Nene #LVP #Bethenny #dorinda gone but never forgotten.”

People then flooded her comments with questions and wondered if she had some insider info on NeNe’s future on the show.

“Maybe I’m wrong,” she said. “I thought I heard she’s not going back?” wrote Tamra in the comments.

MadameNoire reports that Judge would later update her caption twice, putting a question mark next to NeNe’s name initially, and then eventually deleted all of the names she mentioned.

Interestingly enough NeNe’s Instagram was suddenly deleted. It’s unclear if there’s any correlation. Her Twitter however is still active and messages like the ones below are still readily available.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

What do YOU think??? Is it a wrap for NeNe on RHOA???

The ladies are currently filming with newbies Drew Sidora and LaToya Ali, so far we haven’t’ seen any reports about NeNe being filmed.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

New Peaches? Actress Drew Sidora and Youtube Star Latoya Ali Rumored To Join “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Cast

NeNe Leakes Denies Rumors Of Not Being Invited Back For RHOA Season 13

Mo’Nique Addresses Speculation That She Will Replace NeNe Leakes On RHOA: “NeNe Is Irreplaceable”

NeNe Wants To Know If It’s Inappropriate For A Husband/ Boyfriend To Be Having Secret Conversations With An Employee & Black Twitter Has The Answers

8 photos Launch gallery

NeNe Wants To Know If It’s Inappropriate For A Husband/ Boyfriend To Be Having Secret Conversations With An Employee & Black Twitter Has The Answers

Continue reading NeNe Wants To Know If It’s Inappropriate For A Husband/ Boyfriend To Be Having Secret Conversations With An Employee & Black Twitter Has The Answers

NeNe Wants To Know If It’s Inappropriate For A Husband/ Boyfriend To Be Having Secret Conversations With An Employee & Black Twitter Has The Answers

[caption id="attachment_3052588" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Bravo / Getty[/caption] In a cryptic, but very telling tweet from NeNe Leakes, the Real Housewives Of Atlanta star posed a question that left fans wondering who exactly she was talking about. “U find out ur husband/boyfriend been talkin on the phone regularly to 1 of ur female employees as “just a friend” but u had no knowledge of it, did he cross any lines? Askin 4 a friend since y’all know EVERYTHING (but he said, we never talked sex! I just needed some1 to talk 2,” she wrote. We’re unclear if her tweet was about Gregg or a sub to her former friend Porsha who recently called it quits with Dennis McKinley. In the great words of Randy Jackson, issa no from me dawg. See their responses, below: https://twitter.com/NeNeLeakes/status/1143866600547921922

 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

This Is Why People Think NeNe Leakes’ Is Leaving Real Housewives Of Atlanta  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close