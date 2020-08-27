Don’t Blame CTE: Brian Urlacher Slams NBA Players, Doesn’t Care About Black People

NFL legend Brian Urlacher doesn’t care about Black people. That’s the only way to explain a headass message the former Chicago Bears linebacker posted on Instagram where he expressed disdain for NBA players having the nerve to go on strike in order to protest racial injustice.

It was nice of Brian Urlacher to let every black teammate he ever played with know their lives aren't worth shit. Also, FYI, the knife was found after he'd been shot. The cops who shot him didn't know about, or see, it. Also, cops are supposed to arrest, not kill, people. pic.twitter.com/W3SoQuGkzq — Bill McCormick (@BillMcSciFi) August 27, 2020

On Instagram, Urlacher invoked spectacular yet tragic on-field performance from Brett Favre, as evidence that Black basketball players need to shut up and dribble.

“Brett Farve played the MNF game the day his died, threw 4 TDs in the first half, and was a legend for playing in the face of adversity,” reads Urlacher’s note. “NBA players boycott the playoffs because a dude reaching for a knife, wanted on a felony sexual assault warrant, was shot by police.”

Where do we begin? The Black man Urlacher is referring to, Jacob Blake, was shot seven times in the back on Sunday by Kenosha, WI police, while he was unarmed. It wasn’t until after he was wounded that the cops found the knife in his car’s floorboard. No matter what the alleged warrant is for, it does not not justify shooting a man, while he is surrounded by police officers, seven times in the back.

As for the NBA players deciding not to play, they felt playing a game while Black people are still being brutalized and treated as less than human was a no go. And it wasn’t just for Mr. Blake, it was for victims like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd and a too-long list of hashtagged names. It is absolutely obscene, nefarious and racist that Urlacher would equate the murders of said Black people at the hands of police to the passing of Farve’s father from natural causes.

Common sense Twitter is currently dragging Urlacher by his possibly CTE-infected head. Those who are supporting him, are clearly on the vehemently racist side of history.

Don’t be like Brian Urlacher.

fuck brian urlacher — Open Mike Eagle (@Mike_Eagle) August 27, 2020

Brian Urlacher is a Trump supporter, so no surprise he’s a racist lunatic who supports white supremacist violence. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) August 27, 2020

Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher showing his former teammates his true colors. That locker room ain't as anti-racist as coaches and players like to romanticize it to be. https://t.co/uIv6xWSjdL — Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 27, 2020

Some seriously ignorant shit from Brian Urlacher's Instagram. pic.twitter.com/o5zaIUQTSC — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) August 27, 2020

Counterpoint: Brett Favre valued a game more than his father, while NBA players value human lives more than a game. Hard to be a Bears fan with guys like Brian Urlacher and Mike Ditka spoiling the uniform. But the Packers still suck. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/WBE7BAbYjv — Joe Seibert 🚁 🌊 (@BlurryParts) August 27, 2020

Brian Urlacher needs to donate his brain to science. — trevor trout (@totaltroutmove) August 27, 2020

Brian Urlacher just called out the NBA players for boycotting. But all I can remember about Urlacher is that time when Tom Brady put him on skates pic.twitter.com/Y9dJ483yBN — SAVAGE BOSTON🍀 (@SavageBoston) August 27, 2020

