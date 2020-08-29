CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Celebrities React To The Passing Of Chadwick Boseman

European Premiere Of Marvel Studios' Black Panther

Source: Gareth Cattermole / Getty

Chadwick Boseman, known for his iconic roles in films such as Black Panther42, and Get On Up, and Da5 Bloods, passed away after a four-year battle with colon cancer.

Many like Marlon Wayans, Jamie Foxx, and more poured out their loving words to reflect the news of his recent passing.

Marlon Wayans, who recently lost his mother took to Instagram to share his words, “Such a wonderful actor. Could play anyone. Love bro. What a beautiful spirit and artist, kiss God and my mom and loved ones.”

Comedian and Actor, Jamie Foxx posted, “Please Jesus, please… I know you know what’s best… but at this moment our hearts are writhing with so much pain… so to lose this beautiful black king renders me weak…please watch over his family and loved ones…. @chadwickboseman you have touched the lives of all of us… u will forever be remembered in the highest regard… REST IN POWER! our black king! Our black panther!”

Martin Lawrence, “I am beyond shocked to hear of the passing of Chadwick Boseman. He had an amazing energy that you could feel when you were with him. Much love and prayers to his family. May he Rest In Peace.”

Angela Rye, “Rest in Power, Chadwick. Thank you for preparing us for the fight. We will carry on your powerful legacy and love for US. Thank you, King.”

RELATED: ‘Black Panther’ Actor Chadwick Boseman Passes Away At 42 From Colon Cancer

Celebrities React To The Passing Of Chadwick Boseman  was originally published on foxync.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close