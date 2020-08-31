CLOSE
Peep The Teaser Trailer To Stephen King’s ‘The Stand’

Might as well watch a new series that mirrors what life feels like these days...

The Stand

With 2020 feeling like an apocalyptic year, we might as well get some apocalyptic themed entertainment, right?

During last night’s MTV Video Music Awards we got our first sneak peak at CBS’s new limited series, The Stand, which is based off of Stephen King’s classic novel about the end of days in which a global pandemic has wiped out most of humanity off the face of the earth (sound familiar?). The remaining survivors end up joining either Mother Abagail Freemantle (Whoopie Goldberg) or the anti-christ figure of the series, Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård) as the two groups are set on a collusion course of Biblical proportions.

We wonder if Flagg’s crew are going to be rocking red hats. Just sayin.’

Check out the quick teaser trailer for Stephen King’s The Stand below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it premiers on December 17 on CBS All Access.

Close