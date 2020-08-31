CLOSE
#LoveWins: Niecy Nash Announces Her Marriage To Jessica Bett Via Instagram

Congratulations are in order to Niecy Nash! The Claws actress took to Instagram to announce her marriage to musician, Jessica Betts.

In the photo, Niecy is pictured in a gorgeous white gown, holding hands with her wife. “Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍 @jessicabettsmusic #LoveWins🌈📸 @robertector,“ she captioned the post. Carol is Niecy’s given name.

Niecy Nash proves that love will always be there, if you’re open to it. She was married for 13 years to Don Nash, an ordained minister. The two had three children together. In 2011,she married Jay Tucker. This past October she announced her divorce to Jay, and in March of 2020 it was finalized.  In an Instagram post she wrote: “Our truth is that in this season of our lives, we are better friends than partners in marriage. Our union was such a gorgeous ride. And as we go our separate ways now, we feel fortunate for the love we share — present tense. Thank you all out there for your support of us as a couple over the last eight years. We are grateful.”

❤️

I’m not too sure how long Jessica and Niecy have been a couple, but they’ve known each other for a few years now. The evidence can be found on the gram.

Niecy made her first appearance on Jessica’s Instagram in 2016. She wrote: “So Excited about my next #BettsProject! I asked a few friends to join me on this one! Special Thanks to @niecynash1 for being such an Inspiration 💯 Stay tuned #Documentary coming soon 👽📡 #jessgotnext”

In another post Jessica wished Niecy a happy birthday:

Jessica and Niecy worked together on an episode of Claws.

The timely announcement comes during a time where Black people are mourning the loss of so much. Between the number of unarmed Black people being killed and the death of Chadwick Boseman, it feels good to celebrate love and happiness, even if it’s for a moment.

Congratulations to the lovely couple!

Close