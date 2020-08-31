‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reunion Special Headed To HBO Max

Will Smith and the cast of the 1990s sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are gearing up for a reunion special.

Scheduled to air this fall, the cast is reuniting to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary. Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro will all appear, including series regular DJ Jazzy Jeff.

This comes on the heels of a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot. This new series will take a dramatic return based on Morgan Cooper’s viral Bel-Air trailer.

HBO Max is also planning a reunion for the cast of Friends and The West Wing.

Source: Variety

