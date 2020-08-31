CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reunion Special Headed To HBO Max

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty

Will Smith and the cast of the 1990s sitcom Fresh Prince of Bel-Air are gearing up for a reunion special.

Scheduled to air this fall, the cast is reuniting to celebrate the show’s 30th anniversary. Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro will all appear, including series regular DJ Jazzy Jeff.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This comes on the heels of a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot. This new series will take a dramatic return based on Morgan Cooper’s viral Bel-Air trailer.

HBO Max is also planning a reunion for the cast of Friends and The West Wing.

Source: Variety

See Also: ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 2020 Reboot Is On The Way

Bel-Air Summer Hoops Collection [Detailed Photos]

11 photos Launch gallery

Bel-Air Summer Hoops Collection [Detailed Photos]

Continue reading Bel-Air Summer Hoops Collection [Detailed Photos]

Bel-Air Summer Hoops Collection [Detailed Photos]

‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Reunion Special Headed To HBO Max  was originally published on 92q.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close