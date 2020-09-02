CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sippin’ On…You Know The Rest: Snoop Dogg Introduces Gin Brand INDOGGO

The creator of the classic 1994 track "Gin and Juice" naturally has to have his own gin brand, right?

Snoop Dogg x INDOGGO Gin

Source: INDOGGO / INDOGGO

Snoop Dogg has managed to keep himself in the conversation by way of his effortlessly cool and charming personality, but also while possessing a strong business sense as well. Now, the Doggfather might need to flip his name to the Ginfather, this after introducing his own brand of the famed spirit, INDOGGO.

INDOGGO is the latest business venture from the savvy Uncle Snoop, which takes the botanical nature of gin and, into use the rapper’s words, remixes the classic spirit by adding an all-natural strawberry flavoring. Partnering with Keenan Towns of Trusted Spirits, a beverage supplier known for bringing celebrity wine and spirits brands to life, and Prestige Beverage Group, a known spirits importer, INDOGGO is poised to enter the gin marketplace where some are discovering the many hidden joys of the spirit.

“I can’t wait for the world to taste my remix on gin! When I wrote ‘Gin & Juice’ back in ’94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem,” Snoop Dogg shared in a press release statement. “When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G.”

Snoop Dogg x INDOGGO Gin

Source: INDOGGO / INDOGGO

The release explains further that INDOGGO is gluten-free, and five-times distilled with seven botanicals and then infused with a strawberry flavoring with no added sugar. In this version of the gin, the juniper botanical, present in the London Dry style of gin, is toned down and the botanicals of coriander, orange, and cassia all play together to give this gin a far sweeter profile than typically expected.

Based on what is explained, this gin would make for a perfect mixer with a solid tonic or to be sipped straight over the rocks with lime. Some of the classic gin cocktails, such as the Martini or even the Negroni could be jazzed up here in the process.

INDOGGO will make its debut in California, naturally, later this month, and will have a national rollout nationwide through 2021. For those who would like to get their hands on a pre-order, visit this link.

To learn more about INDOGGO, click here.

Photo: INDOGGO

Sippin’ On…You Know The Rest: Snoop Dogg Introduces Gin Brand INDOGGO  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close