7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop This Week

We take pride in showing our Black creatives love. And since the Coronavirus pandemic hit, many of you beauty-obsessed shoppers have found a home with many of the Black-owned products we consistently feature. The saying won’t ever get old, “We all we got.” And in order to help our fellow brothers and sisters flourish, it’s essential to do so with our coins.

You already know the drill! This week we’re bringing you an eclectic round-up of skincare, makeup, haircare and a mix of lifestyle to keep your beauty game on lock. Grab you credit card and check out some of our favorite brands.

1.DOSSO BEAUTY

There is no better way to give your hair, skin and body a round of hydration than with shea butter. Coming out on top for this week’s round-up Dosso Beauty’s Whipped Shea Butter ($10.00, Dossobeauty.com) is both cruelty-free and vegan certified. Packed with Vitamin E, cocoa butter, almond butter, coconut butter, sweet almond oil, jojoba oil, lavender essential oil and rosemary essential oil, this hot find will keep your melanin glowing all day and night.

2. LUV SCRUB

The days of not being able to exfoliate every inch of your skin are over. The Luv Scrub Mesh Body Exfoliator ($18.00, Luvscrub.com) is a unique textured bath cloth that allows you to clean your entire body. Just lather with your favorite soap and massage your skin with the cloth.

3. BLACK GIRL SUNSCREEN

Contrary to popular belief, ALL black skin needs sunscreen. It’s the only way to keep your melanin in shape. Black Girl Sunscreen ($18.99, Blackgirlsunscreen.com) gives you the right coverage without the white cast.

4. FENTY BEAUTY

Fenty Beauty’s PRO FILT’R HYDRATING LONGWEAR FOUNDATION ($35.00, Fentybeauty.com) is the answer to your makeup woes. Available in 50 shades, this skin smoothing offering provides medium-to-full coverage with a natural finish.

5.SHEAMOISTURE

Sheamoisture’s Manuka Honey & Yogurt Leave-In Conditioner ($11.49, Sheamoisture.com) is the truth. This hydrating conditioner smooths and repairs damaged hair with a boost of moisture. It also preps your locks for easy styling and protects brittle hair from heat damage.

6. PEAR NOVA

Don’t think that you need to put your bright nail colors to the side. Give your next manicure or pedicure a touch of color with the help of Pear Nova. This nail company is all about delivering the very best for your nails—and without the use of harsh ingredients.

7. FORVR MOOD

You should always take good care of your skin and hair while you’re sleeping. And thanks to FORVR MOOD‘s mulberry silk headbands and pillowcases, you’ll be able to keep your hair and edges intact. You’ll also be able to give your skin a smooth surface to rest on.

