Here’s The Details On Monica’s Fendi Look She Wore On Verzuz

Sure we all came for the music but chile the fashion sure too over the Brandy V Monica Verzuz battle!

Verzuz is supposed to be all about the music but the Brandy V Monica battle was practically overshadowed by the ladies’ fashion.  Monica wore a Fendi outfit that was styled to the gods and instantly had me looking for where to buy and how much it would set me back.  But to no surprise, Miss Thang wore a lewk that we can’t buy.  But the details….. I got ’em for you.

Celebrity stylist Kollin Carter was at the center of Monica’s custom Fedi look.  He revealed that Monica wanted a Fedi logo look that you and I didn’t have access to and he achieved just that in true Dapper Dan style.

“Monica was very adamant about doing logos!  I wanted to of course make it something unique that you couldn’t just go in a store and buy.  I wanted it to feel nostalgic.”  – Kollin Carter

First Carter took a Fendi Overcoat that retails for $3,980 and deconstructed it into a cropped bolero style jacket.  Putting one of the remaining fabric to waste the rest of the overcoat was used to adorn the corset.  The corset was constructed by Garo Sparo, a celebrity fashion designer and custom designer, who wrapped and constructed the boned corset.  The beret was a Fendi skirt that retailed for $1,980 that was also deconstructed for a custom fit.  Now to settle the biggest debate about Monica’s look, both Solange and Tyler the Creator were going back and forth in the comments on if Monica was wearing boots or leather pants.  Carter settled this debate by revealing she was wearing extended leather pants with splits that came over Gianvito Rossi sandals.

So there you have it.  You can’t buy the look but if you got the plug you can get it.

[caption id="attachment_3189420" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Frank Micelotta Archive / Getty[/caption] Quarantine has given us a deeper appreciation for old school music through the Verzuz battles. What started as a way to distract the world from a global pandemic, ended up being one of the most joyful online events of our time. From Jill Scott and Erykah Badu to Beenie Man and Bounty Killer, music fans were able to take a walk down memory lane during these legendary battles. When Verzuz first began, the fans made a demand for Brandy and Monica to go hit for hit. The two have always been musical rivals, despite the success of their song “The Boy is Mine.” Both credit the music industry for pitting the two Black women against each other. A lot of their feuds have been documented. From television interviews to subliminal posts and clapbacks in the comments, the two have definitely had a tumultuous past. Could this Verzuz be a sign of reconciliation? Initially, Monica had no interest in participating in the online battle. In an interview with V103 she said, “I guess I kind of feel like, I understand the idea of it and I think it’s really, really entertaining and an incredible idea,” she said. “I think battles, one thing that has happened to me my whole career, is being put against someone else that I’m not even remotely similar to. I think the reality is, us being polar opposites makes it dope. And I tell people all the time, because the only battle or Verzuz they want to see with me is me against Brandy, and the reality is, people have put us against each other for twenty something years.” https://twitter.com/Cordelra_/status/1256258275026313216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1256258275026313216&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmadamenoire.com%2F1162010%2Fmonica-and-brandy-verzuz%2F She continued: “The reality is, I think ‘Boy Is Mine’ is such a phenomenal record because we’re polar opposites. And I think that’s dope. And she’s one of the greatest artists of our time as well, so could we do a celebration or something of that sort? That would be the only thing that makes sense to me. Because I’ve been trying to tell people for about 25 years, you can like both! You’re going to turn this into 1998 all over again and I have no interest in that.” I personally think it’s senseless to hold onto a grudge from 20+ years ago. That’s heavy to carry. I’m happy both ladies are in a place where reconciliation can occur. This Verzuz battle comes highly anticipated. Ladies, get your black lip liner and iridescent lipgloss ready. Monday, August 31st is about to be crazy! In honor of the Brandy/Monica celebration, we’re counting down 10 times they contributed to Black culture.

