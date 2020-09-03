CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

11-Year-Old Black Girl Knocked Unconscious After Telling Racist “My Black Is Beautiful”

Black Lives Matter.

Lonely schoolgirl on campus

Source: SDI Productions / Getty

 

A community in Kansas is looking for answers after an 11-year old girl was attacked for the color of her skin.

According to published reports, 11-year old Nevaeh Thomas was playing with a group of friends outside an apartment complex near Shawnee school in Kansas City, Kansas, when an older boy began calling her racial slurs. Not one to back down, little Naveah stood firmly asserting to the bully that her “Black is beautiful”, it was then, mother Brandi Stewart told local FOX affiliate WDAF-TV, that the things turned violent and the teen struck her daughter with a pole–knocking her unconscious.

“She suffered from a concussion,” Brandi Stewart said during the interview. “She has stitches inside and outside of her cheek, she lost her tooth.”

Stewart also added that the incident has left Naveah mentally hurt more than anything, noting that racially motivated attacks are on the rise in the area–even among children as many in the small neighborhood witnessed when the 11-year old was attacked.

“Her feelings are more hurt because of the act of, the racial act. Not so much of the scaring,” Stewart continued.

“Hate speech has become the norm. Violence has become the norm. It’s seeped into our children,” Empowerment Temple pastor, Terry Bradshaw said.

Neighbors like Blair Murphy, who runs a daycare center near the apartment complex say they are shocked by the attack.

“That poor little girl didn’t do anything and now she’s been hospitalized and beaten and for what? Because she’s Black?” said Murphy.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe said the 12-year-old boy is charged with aggravated battery, a felony. Howe said hate crime charges could be filed in the case, although proceedings in the juvenile system are often handled differently than the adult system.

Check out the report below.

11-Year-Old Black Girl Knocked Unconscious After Telling Racist “My Black Is Beautiful”  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close